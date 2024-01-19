Andre Onana set to make his first appearance in the AFCON against Senegal

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to make his first appearance in this years African Cup of Nations today (Friday).

The United man left Manchester directly after the weekend draw with Tottenham Hotspur and was hoping to play in Cameroon’s opener, on Monday.

However, fog issues delayed his 5,000 mile trip and he eventually arrived at the ground just three hours before Cameroon’s curtain raiser which they went on to draw 1-1 with Guinea.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Onana is now set to make his bow in the tournament in what looks like a crunch fixture in Group C.

Senegal romped to a three goal victory in their first game and another win would leave Cameroon in danger of exiting the competition at the group stage.

Should Cameroon go out at the first hurdle, Onana could incredibly be back in England for United’s next fixture – the FA Cup round fourth tie at Newport County next Sunday.

If Cameroon go all the way it would leave Erik ten Hag without his number one for up to four matches, with the final on February 11.

Onana has suffered a somewhat turbulent start to his career at Old Trafford with a number of high-profile mistakes costing United, particularly in Europe.

However, he has recently showed signs of settling into life in the Premier League and losing him for any number of games will serve as a blow to the United boss.

Ten Hag is left with a couple of options to step in for Onana; summer signing Altay Bayindir or experienced ‘keeper Tom Heaton.

Turkish stopper Bayindir is yet to make his debut since his £4.3million move Fenerbahçe.

Heaton has looked dependable in his few appearances since resigning for the club but it’s likely that Bayindir is going to get his chance at Newport next weekend.