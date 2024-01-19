Bayern Munich considering an approach for Jean-Clair Todibo



While we’re set to enter the Year of the Dragon in a few weeks time on Chinese New Year, in European football it appears to be the Year of the Centre-Back.

A host of quality young defenders look set to move to some of the continent’s biggest clubs over the next twelve months with Manchester United thought to be chief amongst those in the hunt for defensive reinforcements.

Reports suggest Old Trafford officials are contemplating a comprehensive overhaul of Erik ten Hag’s defence with links to not one but two centre-backs this summer, as well as a fullback. Centre-backs Antonio Silva (Benfica), Leny Yoro (LOSC Lille), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting) and Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen) have all been linked with potential moves this summer.

Yet it appears OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo has emerged as the front runner in central defence for United, alongside Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

The two would form a complimentary pair at centre-back given their natural foot (right vs left) lends them to a natural defensive partnership. It’s believed United will likely be prioritising the right centre-back position, however.

Raphael Varane could be set to depart Old Trafford on a free this summer after the club decided not to exercise the automatic one-year extension in his contract. Similarly, despite a revival in form, doubts persist over Harry Maguire’s long-term suitability in Ten Hag’s (or any modern manager’s) system.

Both players are also set to turn 31 next season, suggesting the time to look for a younger replacement is now.

Todibo appears to fit the bill perfectly. The right-sided Frenchman is as capable with the ball as without, offering excellent passing and progression statistics. He’s possesses a 1.9m frame, yet retains speed and the ability to cover large distances. He’s reported to be a leader in his dressing room, despite his younger age.

Only one teams across the entirety of Europe’s top five leagues – Inter Milan – have conceded fewer goals than Nice this season; with Todibo forming an essential part of this resolute backline.

The 24-year-old is believed to be available for a fee upwards of £45 million, which has put a host of clubs on red-alert, including United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Fichajes now reveal Bayern Munich have entered the race for the highly-rated defender. Bayern officials are looking for “solutions” this month as the club seeks to overcome the unusual position of being second in the Bundesliga.

They are reported to have made a central defender a “priority” after conversations with manager Thomas Tuchel. As such, Fichajes believe Todibo is a target for the Bavarian club.

Interestingly, United themselves have been linked with a Bayern centre-back in recent days – Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch defender – who was Ten Hag’s captain during their shared time at Ajax – is reported to be unsettled and may be open to a move in the summer.

Old Trafford officials are thought to be keeping a keen eye on De Ligt’s situation with the potential disappointment of Todibo joining Bayern being offset by the Dutchman’s availability to reunite with Ten Hag in Manchester.

It truly is the year of the centre-back.

