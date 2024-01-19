Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Al Nassr to go after Casemiro



Manchester United have struggled throughout the current campaign due to the midfield failing to work according to manager Erik ten Hag’s new system.

The Dutchman is hellbent on playing a high-transition poker and it tends to leave a lot to do for the defensive midfielder who has usually been left isolated due to everyone else trying to pinch the ball higher up the pitch.

Arguably last season’s best player Casemiro has also struggled to adapt to the new playing style and he was consistently getting overrun or struggling to track runners after trying to join his teammates in attack.

His subsequent injury has not helped matters with Sofyan Amrabat failing to fill the void while Kobbie Mainoo remains young and needs more support.

Casemiro’s difficult second season

The Brazilian seems to have lost a yard of pace but the manager will be hoping his re-entry and playing alongside the academy graduate might see his team spring back to life in the coming months.

However, the system demands a lot from the defensive midfielder and a long-term option is needed going forward with INEOS not a fan of the money the former Real Madrid star is currently earning.

There have been consistent rumours of an impending exit and now as per Foot Mercato, a move to Saudi Arabia could be back on especially with Cristiano Ronaldo backing the deal.

The report mentions that the United legend wants Al Nassr to bring in the Brazil international in place of Seko Fofana, who has lost his place after arriving from Lens in the summer.

“After a great adventure with Racing Club de Lens, Seko Fofana joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia during the summer. Deemed non-transferable by his club, the Ivorian saw the door open a few days ago.

CR7 wants Casemiro to join him

“Despite his many qualities and his good performances (16 matches in all competitions), Al-Nassr has changed his mind and is looking at the offers.

“The idea is to reinstate David Ospina. The injured Colombian will return to the squad. To respect the quota of foreign players (8 per team), Al-Nassr must therefore part with one element.

“The Saudi team has therefore decided to open the door to the departure of the former Lens player.

“Other sources have told us that Al-Nassr wishes to recruit Casemiro (Manchester United) at the request of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian is interested in this new challenge, we were told.”

United need Casemiro in the second half of the season but it will be interesting to see in what direction INEOS go.