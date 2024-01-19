Darts sensation Luke Littler reveals what Sir Alex Fergsuon told him in meeting at Old Trafford

Darts teenage sensation, Luke Littler, has spoken about his experience of being invited to Old Trafford and what Sir Alex Ferguson said to him in a recent meeting.

The 16 year old has taken the sporting world by storm as he captured the imagination of a nation by playing some scintillating darts to make the final of the World Championship, where he lost to Luke Humphries.

The youngster revealed over the festive period that he was a fan of the club and that he had received tickets to a tour of the stadium as a Christmas present.

As Littler went further into the tournament, the story of him being a Red Devils’ fan grew and many United players past and present took to social media to wish the player good luck for the final.

It was also revealed that the darts star was invited to Old Trafford for the crucial match against Tottenham last Sunday. He was also presented with a shirt with his nickname “The Nuke” and the number 180 on the back, in reference to the highest score you can achieve by throwing three darts, before the match.

According to The Daily Star, the youngster got the fortunate opportunity to talk to managerial great Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scot claimed that he needed to “believe in himself” and “he will need to remain committed to the sport if he wants to land major honours”.

Speaking of the meeting he claimed, “to meet him was amazing and he said some lovely things to me about staying dedicated and believing in myself”.

Commenting on the effect the last month has had on his life he stated, “my life’s changed and my family’s life has changed so much, and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’m getting”.

“But now it’s back to business for me – I’ve chilled out and not really thrown many darts since the World Championship final, but I’m sure that once I’m in the practice room I’ll be all right.”

The youngster also made headlines regarding United by celebrating with Marcus Rashford’s famed point to his head during the tournament.

The teenager’s scarcely believable rise gave him the opportunity to do something most United fans would kill for, and that is have a conversation with the great Sir Alex Ferguson.

Few people have been more influential in a sport than the Glaswegian and the Runcorn born darts player would do well to heed his sage advice.