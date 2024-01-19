Diogo Dalot’s professional approach to his profession is setting the standard at Man United



Diogo Dalot is currently in Dubai enjoying a rare break from the unrelenting schedule every Manchester United player has been forced to endure under Erik ten Hag.

Yet, instead of relaxing by the pool and catching rays from the Middle Eastern sun, Dalot is “undergoing daily sessions” as the right-back seeks to return to Old Trafford even fitter than when he left.

It’s an approach and mentality to football which is sorely lacking by other members of the United dressing room in recent years. Dalot is professional about his profession while players like Jadon Sancho don’t appear to have ever left Sunday League.

Sources at the club reveal Dalot borders on obsessive in his habits.

The fullback is described as “particularly meticulous” post-match recovery sessions – an area Ten Hag places far greater focus on than any previous United manager. He is “fastidious” about his diet and even wears leg compressors on flights to reduce soreness and improve circulation in his muscles.

The Manchester Evening News contends the Portuguese star had his “eyes opened” by the illustrious ‘Milan Lab’ during his year-long loan with AC Milan in the 2020/21 season. The Italian giants’ medical department is believed to be one of the best in Europe with the club able to extract high-level performance from players well into their 30s with a remarkable consistency.

Dalot – whose loan at the club coincided with the global coronavirus pandemic – was thought to have embraced every lesson he could in injury prevention from the Milan medical team.

The 24-year-old was even “diligent in…limit[ing] socialising to reduce contracting Covid-19.” Dalot would train indoors in his home gym and refused to leave this routine when the Milan squad were permitted a mid-season break, after researching how badly the Omicron variant had “decimated” Italy. Several members of the Rossoneri returned from their holidays positive for COVID-19.

Since arriving in Milan (and returning to Manchester), Dalot has only missed nine club matches in three-and-a-half years, avoiding injuries across the last two seasons. The lessons learned in the lab have lasted.

They have been particularly valuable ones for Ten Hag who has endured a horrific injury crisis in defence. Every member of his defensive unit, bar Dalot, has been ruled out at some stage this season. The Portuguese star has been a rare point of consistency for his manager with his experiences in Milan undoubtedly crucial to this.

But it’s not merely in preparation and recovery where Dalot’s conscientious approach applies; the right-back is also obsessive in training. Sources at Carrington – United’s training centre – reveal the 24-year-old will stay behind after team practices to “perfect his distance shooting.”

They contend Dalot is acutely aware of the pressures modern football places upon fullbacks, where they are expected to contribute as much in the opposition’s box as their own, and is “keen to bump his numbers up” to meet this requirement. He is also thought to relentlessly practice penalties in an attempt to become “nerveless” when called upon from the spot.

His two goals this season – the opener in the recent FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic and the winner against Sheffield United in October – were as well-taken as they were important. Both goals speak to the extra hours put in at Carrington.

Defensively Dalot has been strong as well.

The right-back has produced the most tackles and clearances in United’s defence this season. His aerial duel and interception rates rank favourably compared to other fullbacks at the Premier League’s biggest clubs, while his versatility – capable of playing comfortably at left-back – has been an important trait for his manager.

The club are even overly reliant on Dalot off the field. He’s a rare member of the United dressing room who is a willing volunteer for media activities. Officials are reported to be concerned he may be “overtaxed” such is the frequency with which they depend on him to speak after matches.

In a recent interview, Roberto Martinez – Portugal’s manager – was effusive in his praise of Dalot, describing him as “one of the most important players” at Old Trafford.

“He’s still very young,” Martinez detailed. “It’s incredible to realise that this is already his fifth season with Manchester United, He’s impressed me a lot over the last ten months, it’s been an incredible year for him, he’s already been a father and he’s shown a lot of maturity.”

“From a footballing point of view, there’s so much pressure on full-backs these days and he can play on the right and the left, and the most interesting thing is that he also plays through the middle. That versatility has been essential for Manchester United.”

It speaks to the progression Dalot has made over the past few years that he is as revered by his international manager as he is by his club manager. He’s even a rare example of a player whose value has increased since arriving at Old Trafford, rather than depreciate.

The right-back was rewarded with a new contract towards the end of last season and, with the prospect of a defensive overhaul at United this summer, Dalot appears immune to these potential changes. The same cannot be said for his positional rival Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Dalot’s ascension at United under Ten Hag is a testament to the power of hard work.

Despite not being the most talented member of the Dutchman’s squad, the 24-year-old is by far one of the most hard-working; and the old adage of ‘hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard’ has never rung truer.

