Ex-Manchester United flop Bebe lights up AFCON with wonder goal for Cape Verde

Among the many debuts for Manchester United signings, perhaps no other is quite as infamous as that of Bebe.

Signed in mysterious circumstances as a result of a shady tip-off, the player’s debut consisted of him firing one cross after another into the stands.

From the very first moment, it was clear that he was not of the standard required to play at Old Trafford.

Considering those circumstances, Bebe has done quite well for himself as a human highlight reel for his subsequent clubs with a penchant for the explosive.

That reel got arguably its best-ever entry with his wonder goal for Cape Verde.

Now playing for the African country at AFCON, Bebe hit a thunderous free-kick from just inside the opposition’s half that left the fans and onlookers stunned.

Bebé's long range free-kick gives Cape Verde the lead! 💥 pic.twitter.com/qIAHiHjxlE — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 19, 2024

It was the first of three goals Cape Verde would score in a 3-0 victory which has them top of the group consisting of giants like Egypt and Ghana.

As mentioned earlier, Bebe has made it a habit of executing the spectacular.

His time at Rayo Vallecano was pretty much an extended highlights package as he repeatedly defied logic to score wonder goals.

After switching his national allegiance to Cape Verde, he has made 19 appearances for them, scoring six times.

He spent the last season on loan at Real Zaragoza but for a player who was once trolled as not even being a serious professional football at the top level, he has had a fairly respectable career.

However, future generations will look back at his highlight reel and probably think he was one of the best to ever grace the football field.