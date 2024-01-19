“Eye-watering debt” and “haemorrhaging cash”: The real story of Manchester United’s Glazer-inspired financial woe

On Wednesday Manchester United released their first quarter fiscal 2024 results.

The club proudly stated in their official press release that they “achieved record total first quarter revenue driven by record Matchday and Commercial revenue”.

Moreover, achievement such as “record ticket sales and attendance while paid global memberships recently surpassed a record 400K, the largest membership program of any global sports team” was lauded.

However, a thread on X from “Toe in the Water” has torn into such positivity.

The author of the thread claimed, “revenue is vanity, profit sanity but cash is king”.

This is in reference to United’s high levels of revenue but severe lack of cash. The club’s position in regard to this matter is described as “precarious”.

The side from Old Trafford, despite trying to present a bed of roses financially, is still “haemorrhaging cash” with “-£94m outflow in 1st quarter”. To emphasize this point, the cash-in-bank at start of quarter was historically low at £76m.

The X account also queries why United have borrowed £100m in the first quarter as this is not common at all: they are “normally flush with cash from season tickets, annual contract payments etc.” at this time of year. This is clearly not the case this time around.

Furthermore, the second quarter from October until December is not usually good at generating cash and the situation could certainly get worse. It is highlighted that it is public knowledge that United have already borrowed “another £60m after the quarter-end, on top of the £100m above”.

This leads onto another major financial issue at Old Trafford which they can directly thank the Glazers for. The financial debt stands at “an eye-watering £793m plus another £364m of transfer debt”.

For this reason the club is desperate for Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s vital cash injection of $300m.

However, the creators of this destruction are still being rewarded for their sins.

Former executive vice chairman, Ed Woodward, will soon receive $4.5m from massive bonuses and payouts from shares. Former CEO Richard Arnold will get $1.9m for his work and the club’s finance head, Cliff Baty, will receive a “completion bonus” of twice his salary plus shares of $446,000.

The Glazer culture of rewarding success is still in full swing, it seems.

Some of these financial statistics are terrifying and clear evidence of the horror show the Glazer family and their cranks such as Woodward and Arnold have been running over the years.

So in spite of the rosy picture the club will try and sell of its economic situation, the Glazer family’s carefree attitude to the health of the club and culture of rewarding their friends in spite of failure is still rife.