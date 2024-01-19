Fabrizio Romano confirms Dan Gore is close to a loan move to Port Vale



The theme for Manchester United this January window has been the mass exodus of young talent, be it on loan or permanently.

Dan Gore is set to join the list of departing players.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Gore is closing in on a move to Port Vale with the agreement close to being finalised.

Gore had a breakthrough in the pre-season as he emerged as a feisty and hard-working midfielder with the quality on the ball to match.

He made his senior debut this season as well but just like other youngsters like Hannibal and Alvaro Fernandez, to name two, the lack of games for United this season has necessitated action.

After already being eliminated from two competitions, the schedule is a lot lighter and the injury returns for senior players are looming as well.

Port Vale is a good loan for Gore since they’ve established themselves as a club that prides itself on developing young talent.

With Ollie Arblaster and Alfie Devine going back to Sheffield United and Tottenham respectively after their own successful loan spells, Gore will get plenty of game time.

It can be argued that Gore has shown the talent to play above the League One level but his physical frame may have forced United to be careful.

Ultimately, with the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen advancing in age, and Hannibal moving to Sevilla, there could be a spot for Gore in the senior team if he explodes at Port Vale.

Like Mainoo has this season, another good showing in the next pre-season could open the doors for Gore to blast himself into the first-team picture.

There aren’t many clubs better placed to provide that launchpad than Port Vale.

