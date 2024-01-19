Finance expert Kieran Maguire decodes Glazers’ strategy that caused Man United’s financial doom



From being one of the richest clubs in the world to scraping the bottom of the barrel for deadline day loans.

From breaking the British record multiple times in the 90s to having almost £1 billion in debt.

This is “Glazernomics” and the effects of their continuous leeching from the club for the last two decades are finally at the surface.

Dividends were always a problem, but the field in which United truly lost it was the transfer market.

Finance expert Kieran Maguire has decoded the Glazers’ transfer strategy which has left United in financial ruin.

As per the latest records, United owe a mammoth £364 million in outgoing transfer debt on the players who already pay for the club.

That means, their strategy of “buy now, pay later” has ultimately snowballed into a money monster who’s sucking the life out of United’s financial sheet.

For context, when the Glazers arrived, United owed a mere £7 million in transfer debt, not even taking into account that half-a-billion debt Glazers placed on the club with their leveraged takeover.

So bad have United been financially under the Americans, that even the transfers where the fee was paid in one go were ill-advised, to put it politely.

Harry Maguire’s £80 million move from Leicester City comes to mind, a player whom Jose Mourinho wanted a year earlier for £70 million in instalments.

It is no wonder that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team are so eager to take the reins of the sporting side of things.

It is a fallacy that United has performed well under Glazers financially since they have just reaped the benefits of the brand United’s success created.

Now, their apathy and disinterest in running United successfully has finally come back to bite.

However, in true capitalism terms, it will only bite back the asset, not the owners, who just got £600 million richer after selling a 25% stake.

