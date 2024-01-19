Former Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson joins ninth club of his career

Manchester United’s academy has produced some of the world’s greatest talents over the years.

The Class of ’92 and others have graduated through the ranks to find fame and fortune in United’s first team.

However, there are some that don’t quite go on to make the grade at Old Trafford and have to settle for making their living elsewhere in the game.

As reported by The Sun, one of those players is defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

The 26-year-old has recently made a switch to Scottish side Ross County, chalking up his ninth club over the course of his career.

Borthwick-Jackson broke into the United side under Louis van Gaal and made 14 appearances in the 2015/16 campaign – including ten in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho also had high hopes for the defender, labelling him a “great player” when he took the reigns at the club.

However, unfortunately for Borthwick-Jackson he ultimately failed to make the grade in Manchester and has gone on to have somewhat of a journeyman career, to date.

Loan spells at the likes of Wolves, Leeds, Scunthorpe, Tranmere and Oldham were under United’s watch before he made his switch to Oldham permanent in 2020.

He then left for Burton Albion, where he made his most consistent performances for a period before leaving for a loan deal in the Polish first division.

Śląsk Wrocław then snapped up Borthwick-Jackson at the end of his deal at Burton but he has since struggled to break into the first team on the continent.

He is now back closer to home in Scotland and will hope to impress north of the border on his deal, which runs to the end of the season.