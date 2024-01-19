Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been named as Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity patron.

According to The BBC, Maguire stated he “was ‘honoured’ to take on the role” and paid “tribute to the hospital’s ‘brilliant’ staff”.

The 30 year old claimed it was special for him as he had once been a patient of the hospital as a child.

“Growing up, Sheffield Children’s was always there for me and my siblings.”

The Children’s Hospital Charity is currently fundraising for a number of projects including a new major trauma unit and a helipad.

Maguire elaborated further on his new role by asserting “I’m honoured to be invited to be a patron of this amazing cause”.

“Sheffield Children’s is a cause that is close to my heart as well as my family’s, so I’m proud to help them in any way I can.”

The defender paid a visit to the hospital in December and handed out a number of signed footballs, annuals and postcards to children and their parents.

“Being a dad myself and speaking to the parents of patients when I visited, I can’t imagine how tough it must be. The charity does amazing things and I’m looking forward to getting involved and making a difference.”

The CEO of the Children’s Hospital Charity, John Armstrong, described himself as “ecstatic” to have Maguire on board and “having Harry to support us is an amazing achievement.”

The England international was enjoying a much better performance on the pitch this season as he has played 17 times for the club in all competitions and won the Premier League player of the month award for November.

His performances’ have also drawn praise from defensive great Leonardo Bonucci. The Italian claimed, “he has shown that he’s mentally tough, has leadership skills, personality and intelligence out of the norm. Just like all of us, he may have some limits but he’ll be aware of them and iron them out to improve”.

The former Leicester player could not build on his form though as he picked up an injury in December against Bayern Munich and has been ruled out of action since.