Harry Maguire lauds Erik ten Hag for extending club’s “excellent record” of promoting youngsters



Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has heaped praise on manager Erik ten Hag for being bold and not afraid of promoting youngsters who prove themselves.

Ten Hag has always been adamant that only the most talented young players will get a chance under him.

This season, Dutchman has given debuts to the likes of Dan Gore, Willy Kambwala and Omari Forson.

Forson became United’s 249th academy graduate to make his senior debut for the Red Devils when he came on as a substitute against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third-round clash at the DW Stadium.

Under Ten Hag, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have cemented their places in the senior team and are now regular features in the manager’s starting XI selections.

This term, Mainoo and Garnacho have made 10 and 19 appearances respectively across all competitions.

Maguire spoke to club media and discussed Ten Hag’s handling of the youth.

The England international said, “I think this club is always built on bringing players through the Academy, we have an excellent record.”

“The Academy has always done really well and brought great players through and I think this manager has always proven that if you do well, you come up and you train, you get the opportunities and you get given the chance to impress.”

“And he’s not scared of putting players in and giving them opportunities to play on the big stage. That’s when it matters in first-team football.”

Maguire gave his verdict on Garnacho’s progress and indicated that the Argentine has everything it takes to make it at the very highest level.

The former United skipper advised the 19-year-old winger to keep his head down and continue working hard.

Maguire opened up on his relationship with Jonny Evans – also another Carrington Academy graduate.

“Jonny is an excellent player. He’s done really well in all the games that he’s played this season and he’s great to have around the place. He’s great to have as a mentor and for players to look up to. He’s professional. He’s been a great acquisition to the team and he’s done fantastically well.”

“Obviously, he’s had great times at this club and he’s won big trophies for this club, so he knows what it’s about. He knows the standards that we need to get to and that’s what we’re all striving for in terms of getting to them standards, so we can push on and make this club successful, like it demands to be.”

Maguire will be hoping to make his return from injury during United’s next game against Newport County.

