Man United planning talks with Lucas Bergvall’s camp to win hotly-contested race



Manchester United have been criticised for their recent transfer stance of selling academy graduates while struggling to offload the overpaid first-team deadwood.

This January, United have loaned out Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez, both of which could turn into permanent deals while Facundo Pellistri has also been linked with an exit.

It is not all doom and gloom as Erik ten Hag has provided plenty of minutes to Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo while also handing debuts to Dan Gore and Willy Kambwala.

The club also recently completed deals for Jack and Tyler Fletcher from Manchester City while winning the race for Harry Amass.

Bergvall transfer

Another promising youth prospect could be brought to the club if 90min are to be believed with a deal for teenager Lucas Bergvall inching ever closer.

As per the report, the teenager is being chased by the likes of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund but the club is set to meet with the player’s camp in order to win the hotly-contested race.

“Manchester United plan to hold talks with Djurgardens IF over a potential deal for teenager Lucas Bergvall, 90min understands. Bergvall previously trained with United’s youth team a few years ago and is known to be a supporter of the club.

“90min understands both Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are admirers of Bergvall, but the player’s representatives are due to meet Manchester United to discuss a potential transfer to the Premier League.

United winning the race

“Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen to sign Bergvall, 90min has learned, but concrete discussions are yet to take place over a possible move to the Bundesliga.”

The 17-year-old versatile midfielder is already a full Sweden international and made 25 appearances for the Djurgardens senior side in his breakthrough campaign last season, even going on to net twice.

The Peoples Person had already reported that the Swedish side will be asking for €8m-€10 million for their prized asset and a summer transfer is more likely than in January.

His ability with the ball has seen him get compared to current Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham and bringing in such highly-rated talents is something the INEOS regime must look at doing more consistently.