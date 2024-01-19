Manchester United are considering wholesale changes to their defence in the summer window

Manchester United are considering wholesale changes to their backline this summer transfer window.

This is according to ESPN who state that “according to a source, there have been conversations about making changes to United’s defence with players both leaving and arriving”.

It is no secret that the Red Devils have shipped too many goals this season, having conceded 47 goals in all competitions already this year.

There have been numerous reasons for this such as new goalkeeper, Andre Onana, needing more time to bed in than first thought and a revolving door of centre back partnerships due to a plethora of injuries.

However, with new part owners, INEOS, getting the reins of the Old Trafford side by the summer transfer window, they want to put their stamp on the club and invest in new players who are younger and hungrier.

United’s backline is famously creaking with all but Lisandro Martinez and Willy Kambwala over 30 years old, so it stands to reason that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will want to start the club’s makeover in this department.

ESPN highlight the uncertain nature of the future of many United centre backs and claim that “Raphaël Varane’s future is up in the air after United decided not to trigger a one-year extension in his contract and the Frenchman could leave Old Trafford as a free agent in June. Jonny Evans is also out of contract in the summer while Victor Lindelöf and Harry Maguire could also leave if significant offers arrive”.

Furthermore, “United, according to a source, hold an interest in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo”.

The Red Devils have been linked heavily to all of the defenders mentioned and all fit the INEOS model of being younger and hungrier.

Branthwaite and Todibo would want to take the next step in their career and move to a bigger club than Everton or Nice. Also, De Ligt could want to play for his previous manager at Ajax and try to prove himself once again, as he has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern Munich and is no longer an automatic starter.

Interestingly, it is noted that “ahead of the summer, United are also paying particular attention to players who will be out of contract in June 2025”.

The example of the Mason Mount deal last summer window is highlighted and “United believe they can take advantage of similar situations at the end of the current campaign”.