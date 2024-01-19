Manchester United are “interested” in Dominic Solanke



Manchester United are reported to be “interested” in a move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

Erik ten Hag is believed to have made buttressing his misfiring attack a priority for United this month.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe – United’s new co-owner with autonomy over the sporting operation at Old Trafford – agrees with this move, though will likely be forced to wait until the summer to enact it. The INEOS team are reported to want a “top-class striker” in the mould of England captain Harry Kane.

With good reason.

United are currently languished in 7th place in the table, only Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Burnley have scored fewer times in the Premier League this year.

The Dutchman’s collection of attackers have ranged from struggling in front of goal to a non-existent threat. Antony, Jadon Sancho, Amad Diallo and Mason Mount are yet to score a goal while Anthony Martial has scored just once in the league.

Ten Hag’s favoured starting frontline – Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho stationed either side of Rasmus Hojlund – have combined for nine league goals. Scott McTominay remains United’s top scorer in the league with five goals.

There’s no other statistic needed to explain where things have gone wrong for Ten Hag’s team this year.

Solanke – enjoying his best season in the top flight at the Vitality Stadium – has scored twelve times on his own; almost the exact difference between Bournemouth and United’s total goal tally (35 vs 24).

The English striker is currently in joint-third place with Son Heung-min in the league’s top scorers, only behind Erling Haaland and Mohammed Salah with fourteen apiece. In fact, if you were to remove penalties, Solanke would even draw level with Haaland (11 non-penalty goals each).

While the 26-year-old forward is, naturally, not on Kane’s level, he does fit a similar profile. He’s a strong presence with good link-up play and reasonable speed. He makes intelligent runs and appears to have honed the knack of arriving in the box at the right time this season.

Solanke’s age, experience, and status also make him a perfect compliment to Hojlund.

At 26, with 115 Premier League games under his belt, the striker fits the bill for what INEOS are believed to have made priorities in recruitment this summer.

Moving from Bournemouth, with a relatively low public profile, also means Solanke would make a good addition to a forward line with Hojlund as the main striker, rather than instead of. United want their new addition to “play alongside” the Dane as much as in his place.

As such, Ekrem Konur (ESPN) reveals United are “interested” in a move for Solanke.

The transfer specialist does reveal that they will face competition from Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Arsenal, however.

It is not the first time United’s name has been linked with the Bournemouth star. Former Red Devil Owen Hargreaves tipped him to be a target for Ten Hag just a few weeks ago.

