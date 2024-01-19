Manchester United are still in the market for a huge “last-gasp permanent signing” this month

Manchester United are still in the market for a marquee signing this January window.

This is according to sources at Football Insider.

The website reports that, “Man United are still in the maerket for a last-gasp permanent signing this month and a marquee deal could yet be done”.

Nonetheless, it is stated that one or two loans are more likely for the Premier League giants but the door has not been closed entirely on a more expensive, permanent transfer.

“A big-money capture, described as a potentially ‘huge’ deal by sources, cannot be ruled out although there will need to be more departures for that to happen”, the outlet says.

United have already been busy on this front, as Jadon Sancho has left the club on loan already. Borussia Dortmund are reportedly paying 40% of his wages so that should free up some financial space.

Donny van de Beek, Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez have also left the club on temporary deals this winter.

The club also aims to shift Facundo Pellistri, who has potential suitors in Granada and has already given the “green light” for the deal. Additionally, academy graduate Rhys Bennett is close to finalising a temporary switch to Stockport.

Football Insider goes on to assert that if sufficient funds can be found, “a late signing is not out of the question for United, with the club’s recruitment team prioritising a new centre-back if they are able to get a deal done”.

However, there is no indication by the outlet who that defender could be.

The Red Devils have most recently been linked to the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt in the centre back position but any move for these players does not seem likely until at least the summer.

United fans will certainly be hoping the news of a “last-gasp big” signing is true but at least a loan or two needs to get through the door to help the club’s flailing squad in the second half of the season.