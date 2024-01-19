Manchester United join Liverpool and Tottenham in race for Ko Itakura



It has been a long time since Manchester United signed a bonafide transfer bargain, a lesser-known player who reaches the next level at Old Trafford.

It used to be a staple of United under Sir Alex Ferguson and has been lost under the wayward recruitment policy after his time.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s team aim to re-instill this philosophy and a player who could lead that pivot into the new era is Ko Itakura.

FootballTransfers reports that United have joined the race for the Borussia Gladbach centre-back which includes Liverpool and Tottenham.

Not only have they joined the race, the interest has escalated so quickly that Itakura is now “a prime target” for the Red Devils.

Old Trafford has emerged as the likely destination for the defender and the club is “determined” to secure his services ahead of their rivals.

A major factor attracting United to Itakura is the combination of his age, playing profile, and fee.

At 26, he has the best years ahead of him and along with Lisandro Martinez, can lead United’s backline for the next half a decade.

His release clause of only £13 million makes him far more affordable than someone like Jean-Clair Todibo which would allow the club to spend that money to fix other problem positions, of which there are many.

Finally, he is the perfect modern centre-back who is comfortable playing in a high line, defends on the front foot, and takes the ball out of the defence with finesse.

As an added bonus, he came through the Manchester City academy so he spent his formative years adapting to the English Premier League style of play.

For £13 million, the chance to replace Raphael Varane seems like a no-brainer and the kind of deal United would make all the time under Sir Alex which led to players like Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra, to name two.

