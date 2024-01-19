Mary Earps looks set to stay at Manchester United

Sources close to Manchester United suggest Mary Earps looks set to stay at the club for the foreseeable future.

Earps’ contract expires at the end of the season and with the shot-stopper changing her agent the day the January transfer window opened, it looked as though she could be on her way out of the club.

Arsenal were favourites to sign England’s number one, with PSG and Barcelona also interested.

However, sources close to the club have revealed that Earps’ stance has changed and she looks set to stay at least until the summer, if not longer.

Arsenal have today announced that their first choice keeper, Manuela Zinsberger, has signed a new contract with the club, further adding to the speculation that Earps is no longer a viable target for the Gunners.

Furthermore, Manchester United announced today that goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel would join Watford on loan for the remainder of the season.

This means United have just Earps and Phallon Tullis-Joyce to call upon between the sticks for the time being.

The signing of Tullis-Joyce in the summer showed that United were preparing for Earps’ departure.

The club have also been heavily linked with City shot-stopper Ellie Roebuck, further suggesting that Earps’ departure was imminent but that seems to have all changed.

Earps has not yet signed a contract extension with the Red Devils, so there is still a chance that she may still leave on a free transfer in the summer.

For the time being though it looks positive that Earps could stay at United for a while longer, with our sources offering encouragement it could extend beyond the summer.

Sports Personality of the Year, FIFA Best Goalkeeper for the second consecutive year: Earps is arguably the biggest name in women’s football. If United can keep her at the club, it could prove to be a huge moment in the women’s team’s history… and would certainly relieve the pressure on manager Marc Skinner!