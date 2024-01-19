Paris Saint-Germain are in the driving seat for Manchester United target Sacha Boey

Paris Saint-Germain are in the driving seat for Galatasaray right back and Manchester United target, Sacha Boey.

ESPN claims that United are “considering a revamp” of their defence in the summer and alongside defenders like Jarrad Branthwaite, Matthijs de Ligt and Jean-Clair Todibo, “right-back Sacha Boey also has admirers after impressing in Champions League clashes against United this season”.

It has been relayed by Turkish sources that the Red Devils carry an interest for the player and could look to make a move in the summer after having made contact with the Istanbul side.

However, Caughtoffside have reported that PSG not United, look like the favourites to complete a deal for the 23 year old.

Speaking to the website, journalist Jonathon Johnson, claims that “Sacha Boey has been on the radar of a number of clubs for some time, he’s on the list of clubs in the Premier League and other top leagues in Europe”.

However, to Johnson’s mind, the French champions hold an advantage over their competitors for the Frenchman’s signature.

“The latest is that PSG have been looking at him and I think he looks like a good solution for them amid doubts over Nordi Mukiele’s future, albeit more as an option on the right-hand side of defence than in the centre”.

“PSG like to have two quality players in each position – they’ll look to acquire that sort of talent, especially a French-born talent like Boey if at all possible”.

The sports journalist believes that the defender’s background could see the French club possess a greater desire to complete the deal.

“While things don’t look to be concrete or advanced at the moment, it wouldn’t surprise me to see PSG make a move for Boey. Don’t forget as well that he’s from the Paris region and that’s another important quality they tend to look for. He’s had a good footballing education Rennes and he’s really burst onto the scene at Galatasaray now”.

Ever since Erik ten Hag arrived at the club, a new right back has appeared to be on his shopping list but it has been one of the few positions that has not seen a signing in recent years.

Current right back, Diogo Dalot, has recently spoken about how much he loves playing for the Dutchman and lavished praise on the coach for understanding football in a similar way to himself.

In spite of this, the Portuguese has still not nailed down the right back slot for the Old Trafford side.

Fellow full back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, has also played frequently but in reality, has also failed to make the starting spot his own.