Paris Saint-Germain may part ways with Goncalo Ramos, Manchester United on alert



Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly reconsidering the future of forward Goncalo Ramos.

The Portugal international, who recently secured a permanent move to the French giants from Benfica, is now under scrutiny at Parc des Princes.

Manchester United, with new financial backing, are closely monitoring the situation.

Ramos, a 22-year-old striker, initially joined PSG on loan last summer. The move, aimed at easing Financial Fair Play pressures, included an obligatory purchase clause.

United had shown interest in Ramos, but PSG finalized the deal in November, acquiring him for £69 million.

Despite the high expectations, Ramos’ performance at PSG has been a subject of debate.

French outlet L’Equipe (via The Mirror) has raised questions about coach Luis Enrique’s confidence in the player. With a record of four goals in 19 appearances and diminishing game time, PSG might consider offloading Ramos.

This development comes at a time when United, bolstered by investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are looking to strengthen their attack.

The Red Devils’ recent acquisition, 20-year-old Rasmus Hojlund, has shown mixed results.

Despite leading in Champions League goals, his Premier League performance has been less impressive.

United’s strategy, seeking to enhance their forward line, could see them reignite their interest in Ramos. The club’s broader transfer strategy includes targeting a centre-forward, a No.8, a centre-back, and a right-back.

With PSG potentially open to negotiations for Ramos, United could find an opportunity to bolster their squad.

In the current transfer climate, United might find themselves in a favourable position to sign the 22 year old.

Given PSG’s seeming willingness to part ways with the forward, the possibility of a reduced asking price is more than just speculation. Originally secured for €85 million, Ramos could now be available for a significantly lower fee.

This potential bargain arises not only from PSG’s desire to sell but also from United’s previously established interest in the player.

Such a scenario presents United with a unique opportunity to acquire a high-calibre talent at a cost that defies the current market trends, an opportunity that Ten Hag’s team could very well capitalize on this month.