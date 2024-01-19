“Physically he’s an animal”: Mateo Mejia’s ex-coaches say Man United have sold “deadly” star that’ll succeed at Sevilla



Mateo Mejia’s former coaches have indicated that the player will have no trouble hitting the ground running on his return to Spanish football.

Earlier on Thursday, it was officially confirmed that Mejia had permanently left Manchester United in search of pastures anew at Sevilla.

Sevilla paid no money for the Colombian although United inserted a 25% sell-on clause in the deal.

The Red Devils signed Mejia from Real Zaragoza in 2019, where he made headlines as one of the most promising talents around.

Five years later, he has returned to Spain, this time in the colours of Sevilla. Mejia never got a chance to break into the United first team and will be hoping for significantly better fortunes at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Some of the 20-year-old’s ex-trainers at Zaragoza spoke to Estadio Deportivo and expressed their excitement at the new lease of life the striker has been presented with.

Míchel Catalán – Mejia’s first coach at Zaragoza – said, “I was in that match with Santi Aragón, and he surprised us from the first moment, especially because of his speed and ability to unbalance.”

“We signed him, and it was always at a different pace thanks to his speed. Mateo is a bullet and with spaces he is simply deadly. He could have perfectly dedicated himself to athletics.”

Raúl Martínez, who also worked with Mejia added, “Physically he is an animal.”

“When I had him, he was at speeds typical of a Spanish Athletics Championship. He is very fast, breaks defences and is very hungry to achieve things, which is essential for any promising young football player.”

“He could be a very good addition for Sevilla. It’s true that he has had problems with injuries, but he was having a good year at Manchester United and will adapt easily. At Sevilla there are no players with his profile and he can make a difference.”

Catalán insisted that Mejia is being watched by many people and if he gets a good chunk of minutes, will attract attention from some of the big boys in Europe.

He lauded Sevilla for taking a chance on the youngster before relaying that Los Nervionenses will not regret their decision to swoop in for the striker.

At least from the respective perspectives of Mejia’s ex-coaches, United’s loss is Sevilla’s gain.

