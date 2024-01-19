Raphael Varane’s cold holiday choice may land him in hot water



Raphael Varane is set to face a “probe” over his choice of holiday by Erik ten Hag, according to The Sun.

The Manchester United squad are enjoying a rare break in the footballing calendar with the club’s next game not until January 28th – two weeks after their last match.

United entered the winter break off the back of a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 14th, despite leading the game twice. The result leaves them 7th in the table.

United will face Newport County at the end of the month in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The tie represents the team’s last opportunity at silverware this season.

It also marks the expected the return of several long-term absentees who would form key parts of Ten Hag’s starting XI if fit.

Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro and Mason Mount are all in line to make their full return from injuries against Newport County.

United’s manager has seen his attempts to implement a new style of football at Old Trafford decimated by injury and absence this season. The additions of the aforementioned quarter were described by Ten Hag as like “new signings” in a recent press-conference.

Which is why The Sun alleges the Dutchman will not be happy seeing pictures Varane has uploaded on social media from his his holiday.

The French defender captured a selfie video of himself on a ski slope despite the activity being banned by Old Trafford officials.



source: instagram

The potential risks from a skiing accident are well-established. Manuel Neuer broke his leg in one such incident, ruling him out for ten months.

As such, The Sun contends Varane is “sure to be quizzed” upon his return to Old Trafford over the skiing resort as a mid-season holiday destination.

Varane’s representatives rejected the accusation by The Sun, contending Varane had merely attended the resort but not skied himself.

