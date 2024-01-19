Ryan Giggs goes in on Antony and props up Alejandro Garnacho’s contribution in stark contrast



Of all the signings Manchester United have made under Erik ten Hag, Antony is quickly becoming the face of everything wrong with the club.

His exorbitant cost combined with his atrocious performances have made him a case study of what not to do in the transfer market.

In stark contrast, Alejandro Garnacho’s surprising emergence on the unfavoured right-wing position has finally put a period on Antony’s status as the undisputed starter regardless of form.

Club legend Ryan Giggs strongly agrees with the Brazilian’s demotion in favour of Garnacho.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Giggs was brutally honest about the difference in contribution of the two players.

Giggs didn’t even call Antony by his name, just saying “the other guy who costs so much money”, a damning indictment on Antony’s standing in footballing circles currently.

He went on to say that Garnacho gives “10 times more” than the Brazilian, making Antony a prime example of “we’ve just recruited terribly” over the years.

Recently, Ten Hag has also lost patience with the winger, publicly saying that his off-field issues have had an effect on his performances, something which he needs to sort out himself.

With Garnacho already supplanting him, and Amad showing enormous promise in his cameos, things could get worse for the Brazilian.

As long as Ten Hag is at the club, his future doesn’t look like it would be in doubt but a continued dip in performances combined with other cheaper options performing better could force the management to take a call on him.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already memorably questioned the signing of Casemiro before he owned a stake in the club.

One can safely presume that the logic of spending £85 million on Antony would also be at the forefront of his thoughts when his team conducts their audit.

Ryan Giggs would agree unequivocally if his latest comments are any indication.

