Sheikh Jassim seeking legal advice against Glazers after misleading funds claim



Manchester United’s year-long strategic review came to an end finally in December last year as Sir Jim Ratcliffe was announced as the new minority stakeholder.

The British billionaire initially wanted majority ownership and was competing with Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who wanted 100 percent of the club.

INEOS had figured out during the negotiation process that the Glazers had no intention to sell and hence amended their offer into a minority ownership bid.

After countless delays and threats of walking away, the deeply unpopular American family agreed to let the British petrochemicals giant own 25 percent and head the club’s sporting affairs.

Jassim wants corrective statement

The club’s SEC filing subsequently mentioned that the Qatari group had failed to provide “customary financing commitment letters” throughout while there was no mention of pledged investment.

It was also mentioned the Sheikh had rejected advice to amend his offer before eventually walking away from the negotiating table in October.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the Qatari prince was unhappy with the club’s SEC filing and was “seeking a corrective statement”.

Sky Sports have shed further light on the development and Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that Sheikh Jassim is “taking legal advice” in the USA after claims that he did not provide sufficient proof of funds.

Solhekol also writes that the Nine Two Foundation’s bid included a bank guarantee signed by the chief executive of the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa.

“The Qataris insist their cash bid was fully funded. Their view is that a deal did not materialise because they refused to overpay more than they believed they were already overpaying for a club whose current makes cap is £2.6bn.

Misleading impression being created against Jassim’s bid

“They believe a misleading impression has been created which does not reflect the fact that they made a series of authentic, credible and fully funded bids to buy the club.

“The Qataris believe there is no way the Glazers would have negotiated personally with them for almost a year if there was ever any question about proof of funds.”

Interestingly, the report also mentions that Jassim had spent millions in trying to win the bid and that minority investment was never an option for them as it would not “materially change the future of the club.”

Whether the Glazers are forced to amend the filing remains to be seen.

For now, fans are looking forward to the INEOS era and hopefully, they can get full control of the club and rid the fans of the Glazers.

