Academy Match Report: Manchester United u18s 1-0 Manchester City u18s



Manchester United u18s hosted cross town rivals Manchester City on Saturday morning at Carrington as they looked to bounce back from the disappointing exit from the FA Youth Cup.

There was extra at stake in the derby as United looked to continue their 100% win record in the league and on a personal level, Jack Fletcher and Harrison Parker were looking to impress against their former clubs after their summer swaps across the city.

United started brightly with an early chance after James Scanlon delivered across the box but Ethan Wheatley failed to connect with the ball, seeing the chance go begging.

City then settled into the match with their possession-heavy play but weren’t proving a real danger to the United backline.

It wasn’t until later in the half that City really started to threaten inside United’s box but a number of good blocks from the United defenders kept them at bay.

City’s pressure up top allowed United to hit on the counter, with Wheatley driving down the right side to win a corner after his shot was tipped over the bar. From the resulting corner the ball was cleared to Finley McAllister at the edge of the box to volley but the captain’s attempt was cleared off the line.

United were looking the more likely to make the breakthrough going in towards half time, with McAllister creating two chances for Wheatley, but the United striker couldn’t apply the finish on either occasion.

Two minutes into the second half, City had their best chance so far when Emilio Lawrence was set free in behind Habeeb Ogunneye and forced a big save from Elyh Harrison to put the ball over the net. A late flag from the assistant ref for offside came but Harrison wasn’t to know.

Jaden Heskey, the son of Emile Heskey, then had a clear chance from the centre of the box for City but a fantastic bit of defending from Harry Amass denied the opportunity and the left back expertly timed his sliding challenge to block it out for a goal kick.

Jack Fletcher had come alive in the second half and was beginning to pull the strings in attack against his former club. In the 56th minute, Fletcher came close with an effort of his own from 20 yards out that was just tipped wide of the post.

In the 63rd minute, Louis Jackson charged forward to win a loose ball to Fletcher and the number 10 found Jackson again with a reverse pass for Jackson to break into the box and chip over the keeper, only for Harrison Parker to knock the ball into his own goal.

United continue the 100% record with a great win over City from former red Harrison Parker’s own goal. Jack Fletcher involved in the build up. You couldn’t write the script better. #MUFC #MUAcademy pic.twitter.com/5hHChR9YZL — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) January 20, 2024

Looking for the equaliser, City were piling on the pressure in the final stages forcing two remarkable saves from Elyh Harrison which were as important as a goal for United.

United then had a chance to put it to bed after working the ball through City’s press, Ethan Williams’ shot was blocked straight to McAllister just six yards out but the United captain failed to cap off his stellar performance with a goal by putting it over the bar.

But it wasn’t needed as the final whistle soon came to give United the three points with a well earned 1-0 victory. The win sees United extend their sizeable lead at the top of the table and make it 12 wins out of 12.

United: Harrison, Ogunneye, Jackson, Kingdon, Amass, McAllister, Curley (Fitzgerald 83), Musa, J. Fletcher, Scanlon (Williams 77), Wheatley (Biancher 88)

Unused subs: Myles, T. Fletcher