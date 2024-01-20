Anthony Martial: Four Serie A clubs weighing up a move for the Manchester United star



Juventus and Inter Milan are reportedly in the “front row” to secure the services of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial, with AS Roma and AC Milan also in tow.

Martial is looking increasingly likely to leave United in the summer as a free agent when his contract expires.

The Red Devils have an option to trigger a 12-month extension on his deal, but club bosses are eager to part ways and try something different.

Martial has been undertaking an individual training programme to build up match fitness. He has not featured for United since December 9, in the 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth.

An illness ruled him out of that clash but he picked up a hip injury soon after. His agent, Phillipe Lamboley, publicly played down reports that Martial and Erik ten Hag have fallen out.

Lamboley also confirmed that his client will leave Old Trafford in June.

This has apparently alerted a number of clubs – who are admirers of the France international – to his availability.

Martial has been linked to outfits like Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers just to mention a few.

Italian publication Calciomercato explains that Juventus, Inter Milan, Roma and AC Milan are also eyeing the 28-year-old.

It’s believed that Martial has been of long-standing interest to the four Serie A giants but he has often proved elusive. However, there is now a real chance to land him as he could be obtained for free in a few months.

Calciomercato adds that Juventus, Inter, Roma and Milan are all keen to add “a wildcard in attack” and believe Martial fits the profile required.

He has made 19 appearances for United this season across all competitions.

Martial has managed just two goals and as many assists in that time.

