Anthony Martial to consult Man United’s medical department over possibility of hip surgery



Anthony Martial is reportedly set to hold talks with Manchester United’s medical department over the possibility of having surgery to correct a hip injury.

Martial last played for United on December 9, during the devastating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth.

A report covered by The Peoples Person earlier this week suggested that the Frenchman had been ordered to train alone by Erik ten Hag amidst fitness concerns.

It was relayed that Martial recovered from the illness that kept him sidelined for a number of games since the Bournemouth clash but was instructed to train away from the main group to build up match fitness.

The striker’s agent, publicly moved to quash such suggestions.

Philippe Lamboley explained that rumours of a fifth between his client and Ten Hag were wide off the mark.

He divulged that Martial was set to undergo “a small operation on his abductors, which he should have done for a while.”

ESPN’s Rob Dawson confirms this and points out that Martial will seek advice from the club’s medical department before deciding whether to proceed with the surgery.

Dawson states, “The France international is following an individual training programme with the hope that the injury will ease but the 28-year-old, along with the United’s medical team, may decide an operation is the best course of action.”

Should Martial and United collectively elect to go through the surgery, the goalscorer would almost certainly miss several weeks of competitive action while he recovers.

Amidst all this, Martial’s Old Trafford future remains uncertain.

It’s understood that the Red Devils decided not to trigger the one-year extension clause contained in the 28-year-old’s contract.

Martial is on track to leave United as a free agent in the summer.

He has been linked with a January move to outfits like Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. However, as per Dawson, United did not receive any contact from Fenerbahce about Martial.

