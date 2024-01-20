Barcelona are keen to put in “definitive offer” for Manchester United target Lucas Bergvall

Manchester United could be about to miss out on 17 year old Swedish midfield starlet, Lucas Bergvall.

This is according to Sport, a Catalan newspaper.

The outlet claims that the Djurgardens player is keen to join the Blaugrana and resultingly, the club are willing to put in a final offer for the player.

Sport asserts, “FC Barcelona is intensifying contacts to secure one of the future stars of European football, Lucas Bergvall, with the idea of neutralizing the movements of other competitors to get the Swedish player”.

“According to transfer ‘market’ specialists Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto, Barça would be prepared to make a firm and definitive offer to acquire the services of the young Djurgardens midfielder”.

Barca would want to do a deal now but bring the player in for the start of the 2024/2025 season.

United have very recently been linked to the talented Swede and he apparently even trained with the club a few years ago while also supposedly being a big fan of the club.

Nonetheless, the Catalan outlet claims that “Lucas Bergvall would agree with the offer that Barça would have put on the table and everything would depend on how the negotiations develop”.

The optimism of Bergvall preferring a move to the Camp Nou is tempered by the fact there are numerous clubs circling around him and that the deal is dependent on how negotiations progress.

“Eintracht Frankfurt are still trying to sign him and there has also been talk in recent days of interest from Juventus, but the young Swedish footballer’s preferences would be for the Catalan club”.

“The list of teams that are willing to bet on the young pearl of Swedish football is long and includes, in addition to Barça, Juve and Eintracht, other illustrious European football stars such as Manchester United, Newcastle, Inter, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund”.

The extent of Bergvall’s preference to join the La Liga side will be tested if they are the team pushing him to make a decision in January. As the outlet claims, it is in the Swedish side’s interest to generate an auction for the player and perhaps bide their time.

This is certainly no advantage for the cash-strapped Catalan giants.