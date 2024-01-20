Benjamin Sesko’s release clause becomes active next summer



Manchester United have been plagued by a lack of goals this season with all their forward players misfiring with manager Erik ten Hag desperate for reinforcements.

The trio of Rasmus Hojlund, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford have combined to score a measly seven goals in the Premier League thus far.

Such poor numbers are exactly why only Crystal Palace and the newly-promoted pair of Sheffield United and Burnley have scored fewer than the Red Devils.

The Dutch manager always wanted another elite goalscorer in the summer to share the burden along with the young Dane but the club failed to provide him with an option.

Sesko links reappear

The club are searching in the loan market just like last winter due to lack of funds but so far, not many elite options are left.

One player who has been consistently linked with the Red Devils for the last two seasons is Benjamin Sesko, currently of RB Leipzig.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Bundesliga side from sister club RB Salzburg in the summer for only £20 million, is unhappy with his lack of minutes this campaign.

The Peoples Person had reported that the player is open to a January deal but a summer move at this stage looks more likely with Leipzig qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League and in fourth place in the league.

🚨Exclusive: Release clause in Benjamin Sesko's contract! Valid from this summer: €50m

___ 🇩🇪 Wie Sky exklusiv erfuhr, ist in Benjamin Seskos Vertrag eine Ausstiegsklausel in Höhe von 50 Mio. € integriert, gültig ab Sommer. Sesko wechselte im Sommer für 24+6 Mio € nach… pic.twitter.com/SAYfT3BOsG — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) January 19, 2024

As per Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze, the Slovenian has a release clause of €50 million valid next summer inserted into his current contract.

“As Sky exclusively learned, Benjamin Sesko’s contract includes an exit clause worth € 50 million, valid from summer.

“Sesko moved to Leipzig in the summer for 24+6 million €. The clause was a necessary compromise,” the journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Release clause

The amount should not be a huge issue for United considering the amount they paid for the Denmark international this summer.

He has seven goals in only 765 minutes this season, which is impressive given his age. He also has nine goals for his country.

Sesko was on the radar of almost every Premier League club during the summer transfer window after his exploits last season where he scored 18 times for Salzburg.

The Slovenia international has not got as many chances as he would have hoped for due to the impressive form showcased by Lois Openda, incidentally another United target.

Whether United will recruit another young striker or a more experienced head to slot in alongside Hojlund remains to be seen.