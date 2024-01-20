Brilliant video emerges of Man United’s incoming CEO Omar Berrada at work that’ll show fans what to expect



A video has surfaced on social media that gives a very exciting glimpse into how Manchester United’s incoming CEO Omar Berrada functions, including what fans can expect from him going forward.

A bombshell report by David Ornstein and covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are set to name Manchester City’s Berrada as Richard Arnold’s successor, in what is being regarded as a major coup.

It’s believed that Berrada has over the years been the subject of multiple advances and approaches from other clubs but he rejected them all.

However, when the Red Devils came calling, he simply couldn’t say no or turn down the opportunity.

He is expected to play an executive role in United’s sporting and business affairs – a job he is capable of considering his significant contributions which have helped Man City enjoy great success in recent years.

A video has emerged that shows Berrada discussing the issue of player contracts with another Man City club official – Txiki Begiristain.

In the viral social media post, Berrada emphasises the need to strike a delicate balance between dipping into the market for world-class stars and maintaining talent coming through the ranks.

He mentions players like John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Ederson, Ruben Dias, Liam Delap and Cole Palmer, just to mention a few.

In terms of salaries – a very contentious issue at Old Trafford – Berrada acknowledges that Man City have one of the highest wage bills in Europe but explains that the money paid out to players must fall within the revenue generated by the club. He especially mentions the need to remain financially sustainable.

In what will come as music to the ears of most United fans, Berrada also said, “We know that when you win, you have the pressure from agents and players, where they’re always asking for more salary.”

“And you need to resist that, to maintain the balance of keeping players because of their on-pitch performance. But also at the same time, we also need to maintain a structure and stability.”

United have previously been bogged down and hindered by the huge contracts they’ve awarded to underserving players, who then flop and the club finds it massively difficult to move them on in the transfer market.

Often, the 20-time English champions have been forced to take major financial hits to part ways with such stars. Berrada’s stance on this issue will certainly come as a breath of fresh air.

Supporters however face a relatively long wait before he can officially start work at United. According to Ben Jacobs, Berrada will begin his new role either in the summer or next season.

🚨 Understand Berrada can't start at #MUFC this season. He will begin his new role either in summer or next season with the exact date to be confirmed. https://t.co/B3Dyq3Tj9I — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 20, 2024

The major positive is that there now seem to be early signs of positive progress even as Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on his partial investment into the club.

