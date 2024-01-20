Casemiro’s links to Saudi Arabia grow stronger amid suggestions of Man United star’s imminent exit



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could be closer than ever to completing a move to the Saudi Arabia Pro League if the latest suggestion by journalist Rudy Galetti is anything to go by.

Before his injury earlier this season, Casemiro struggled to replicate the fine form he displayed last season.

Often, the Brazilian was accused of leaving gaps in midfield in favour of going further forward in search of goalscoring adventures.

Casemiro was also criticised for another negative habit he seemed to have developed – recklessly diving into challenges which saw him completely taken out of the game when evaded.

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, he was finally named on the bench during United’s game against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. He didn’t get a taste of minutes as the Red Devils played out a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

It’s been well-documented that Casemiro, who is clearly on the decline, is one of the players INEOS are keen to offload once Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial investment deal into United is ratified by the Premier League.

The British businessman is eager to have Casemiro’s £300,000-a-week wages off the United wage bill.

The five-time Champions League winner has been linked on several occasions with a switch to Saudi Arabia.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Cristiano Ronaldo wants a reunion with his former teammate and has instructed Al-Nassr to move in for him.

Earlier this month, Rudy Galetti relayed that Casemiro’s agent offered his client to Al-Nassr, in a bid to get him out of United.

Galetti also pointed out that Casemiro was on Al-Ahli’s transfer wishlist.

The journalist has now restated his previous report on the matter, in a major hint that something could be in the works.

Galetti took to his X account (formerly Twitter), retweeted his earlier report and pinned it by use of an emoji – an indication that a transfer to the Gulf state for Casemiro could be brewing.

The 31-year-old’s current United contract expires in 2026. This season, the Brazil international has made 12 appearances for his side across all competitions. He has scored four goals and registered one assist.

