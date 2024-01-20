Crystal Palace asking for €90 million for Eberechi Eze who wants Man United transfer



With INEOS set to take charge of sporting affairs at Manchester United once the Premier League ratifies their minority investment, lots of changes are expected, transfer dealings in particular will be a lot different.

The manager usually has had a pretty large say on things with Erik ten Hag’s vision of bringing in former Ajax stars or players from the Eredivisie not working out so far.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s idea is to go after British players and Premier League-proven stars as was the case during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time with specific targets being looked at.

The names of Marc Guehi, Ivan Toney and more recently Michael Olise have been doing the rounds and now as per Fichajes, another Crystal Palace player has joined the list.

Eze the latest Palace player being targeted

Eberechi Eze’s languid yet effective style has caught the eye of many with the 25-year-old becoming a full England international last year after some impressive showings for his club side.

He can play all across the midfield and can do a job out wide as well, with versatility a key trait of any Ten Hag signing.

Last season, the former QPR star scored 10 times for the London club, the most among his teammates as Palace finished a creditable 11th after a tumultuous campaign that saw Patrick Vieira sacked in March.

Eze roared under Hodgson, scoring six of those 10 in the last two months of the campaign but has found it tough going this season.

In 14 starts across all competitions, the London-born footballer has registered three goals and as many assists but that has not reportedly stopped United from pursuing the 25-year-old.

However, due to FFP concerns, the Eagles want to extract the maximum value possible with a price United are unlikely to spend.

Price dispute possible

“Manchester United will make a minute attempt to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, being willing to pay around 70 million euros for the English player, who for his part, gave the green light to the idea of ​​joining Erik Ten Hag’s team.

“However, Crystal Palace have remained firm with their demands, requesting no more and no less than 90 million euros for the player to let him leave.

“For his part, Eberechi Eze has been frustrated during this season, with the English player seeking to offer great individual performance throughout 2023/2024, all with the firm objective of continuing to attract the attention of Manchester United.”

United legend Rio Ferdinand recently revealed that he felt Eze “could go on and play for one of the top teams” because being “elusive and unpredictable”.

A move to United would be the perfect riposte for a player who was released from the Arsenal academy back when he was 13.