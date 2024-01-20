Donny van de Beek has an uneventful game in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-2 draw vs. Darmstadt



Manchester United loanee Donny van de Beek played slightly more than an hour of football as Eintracht Frankfurt were held to a 2-2 draw by bottom-of-the-table Darmstadt.

Niels Nkounkou and Ansgar Knauff gave Frankfurt the lead in the 33rd and 51st minute of the match respectively, to set their side on their way.

Frankfurt looked like they were heading for a comfortable win against the struggling Darmstadt.

However, Torsten Lieberknecht’s men rallied back in the second half. Julian Justvan halved the deficit at the hour mark before Christoph Klarer scored at the death to ensure the spoils were shared between the two teams.

Van de Beek started on the left wing in a 3-4-3 formation. He formed part of an attack that also consisted of Sasa Kalajdzic and the scorer of Frankfurt’s second goal, Knauff.

The Dutchman failed to register even a single shot at goal.

He also didn’t embark on any dribble. Van de Beek had 32 touches of the ball during the time he was on the pitch for Frankfurt.

The 26-year-old managed to successfully deliver 22 of the 25 passes he attempted, managing an impressive pass accuracy of 88%.

The £35 million United signing from Ajax did not register a key pass. He attempted just one cross but could not find his target. He also didn’t attempt any long balls.

The player delved into four ground duels – he won only one. Van de Beek was required to contest three challenges in the air. He also came out on top once.

He put in one tackle.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Van de Beek may still be getting used to his new environment, hence why he had such a quiet game. No doubt he will be looking to get more involved in the action when Frankfurt host Mainz on Friday at Deutsche Bank Park.

