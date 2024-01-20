“He’s our player”: Thomas Tuchel says Bayern Munich are “planning” with Matthijs de Ligt amid Man United links



Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has said that his side are putting in place plans for the future with reported Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt in their thinking.

The Peoples Person covered a recent report which indicated that Bayern could be ready to sanction a sale for De Ligt in the summer.

United are understood to be interested in the centre-back, as Erik ten Hag plots major surgery to his defensive department in the summer transfer window.

This term, the Dutch coach has had to deal with multiple injuries to several members of his backline. The constant need to change and chop at the back has made it nearly impossible for United to achieve consistency in performances and results.

Alongside De Ligt, the Red Devils have been linked to other defenders like Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Antonio Silva (Benfica) and Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), just to mention a few names.

However, it’s easy to see why De Ligt would be the preferred candidate if he were to become available for transfer. Ten Hag has demonstrated a clear preference for signing players he knows and previously worked with at Ajax.

The United boss managed De Ligt in the Netherlands. The 24-year-old became the club’s youngest-ever captain in March 2018 and helped the Eredivisie giants famously reach the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

No doubt Ten Hag would be keen on a reunion with a player he enjoyed success with in the past.

However, according to Tuchel, De Ligt is still in his plans and he has no desire to part ways with the Dutch international.

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of Bayern’s clash against Werder Bremen and weighed in on the suggestions that De Ligt could be on his way out of the Allianz Arena in the near future.

The German also confirmed that the player sustained a capsular injury in his left knee at the club’s training camp in Portugal.

“Matthijs came back injured from the national team and missed all pre-season.”

“We played him a bit too early in the Supercup, then he got seriously injured again and Min-jae and Upa were starting games.”

“But of course we’re planning with Matthijs, he is our player, a top player and a top character.”

De Ligt has been limited to making just nine Bundesliga appearances this season.

