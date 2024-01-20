INEOS prepared to terminate Casemiro’s contract to free up wage bill



Manchester United’s flawed transfer strategy was on show for the world to see during Erik ten Hag’s debut campaign as manager.

After struggling to complete a deal for Frenkie de Jong, panic set in when the club began the season in disastrous fashion.

And the club were forced to shelve excessive money to acquire Casemiro from Real Madrid. United ended up paying £60 million to the La Liga giants for the Brazilian.

That’s not all as the player agreed a £350,000-a-week contract and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made it clear that he is not a fan of the money the club threw at the Brazil international.

Casemiro’s future in doubt

He had a brilliant debut campaign but has found it tough going in his second season at the club, struggling to adapt to the Dutchman’s new system and failing to track runners.

And now with INEOS set to be in-charge of sporting affairs at the club, the 31-year-old’s future at the club looks bleak.

He still has more than two years to go of his current deal while the club have the option of triggering a one-year extension.

As per The Daily Star, United are even contemplating terminating the five-time Champions League winner’s contract to get rid of the problem.

There has been plenty of interest from Al Nassr while Serie A clubs are also said to be in the race. But INEOS want to get rid rather than try and sell for a cut-price fee.

Interestingly, the wages the player earns is also cited as a potential problem with any future recruit looking at the wage structure and demanding parity.

“United’s new football hierarchy now think it is better to move Casemiro on. Rather than try to sell him at a cut price fee in the summer – and risk being stuck with him and paying huge wages to a squad player – they are prepared to cut their losses.

Contract termination

“To do that, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group, whose 25% part-takeover of the club is set to be ratified next month, will have to strike a pay-off agreement with Casemiro.

“That could amount to £20m or even higher – in lost earnings – but the British billionaire and his advisors still reckon getting Casemiro off the books makes more sense.

“He is the club’s joint-highest earner and, as long as he remains there, future top transfer targets will be demanding financial parity. Hence, the idea to buy him out by the summer, at the latest.”

In the past, there have been reports stating the new hierarchy have been inspired by the tough stand taken by Arsenal during the Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang episodes when they cancelled their prized asset’s contracts instead of looking for a way to recoup a fee.

Whether the new sporting heads go through with this ruthless approach remains to be seen. But it should serve as a lesson for future mercenaries looking for their last pay day at Old Trafford.