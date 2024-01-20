“It would take a lot of money…”: Southampton boss warns Man United against move for Kyle Walker-Peters



Southampton boss Russell Martin has warned parties like Manchester United that are interested in making a move for Kyle-Walker Peters that it’s almost possible and that only a large fee would make a transfer palatable.

talkSPORT previously reported that United and Chelsea are the two clubs pursuing contract rebel Walker-Peters.

The publication revealed that the right-back is pushing to join a top club in the Premier League and as a result, has stalled on signing a new deal at St Mary’s.

It’s understood that confidence in Aaron Wan-Bissaka is waning and he could be allowed to leave Old Trafford this month.

Should Wan-Bissaka part ways with the Red Devils, Walker-Peters is a target to replace him.

Chelsea on the other hand, view the Southampton star as a player who could provide sufficient cover for the injury-prone Reece James.

Walker-Peters’ former club Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the situation as they would be interested in adding him back to their ranks.

Southampton are aware they’re facing an uphill battle to keep their player, whose deal expires in the summer of 2025.

However, according to the Saints’ manager, Walker-Peters is happy at the club and has not shown any inclination to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Martin told BBC Radio Solent (via Metro), “I spoke to Kyle.”

“I also know his agent really well. There’s been no conversation at all about him wanting to leave. He’s in such a good place. I think he’s enjoying himself. It would take a lot of money to prise him away.”

So far this term, the 26-year-old has made 26 appearances in the Championship. He has scored two goals and helped his side keep an impressive eight clean sheets.

Southampton are currently third in England’s second division as they seek to return to the Premier League as soon as possible.

