Jadon Sancho involved in spat with teammate over who takes the penalty during Koln vs Dortmund



Jadon Sancho’s second spell at Borussia Dortmund was off to a sterling start on his debut against Darmstadt.

The on-loan Manchester United attacker assisted a goal and looked rejuvenated in a setup that allowed him space to operate.

He continued his form against Koln but an incident with his teammate caught the eye.

In the 56th minute, Sancho tricked his way past multiple Koln defenders before he was pulled back as he reached the byline.

Although Sancho fell theatrically, the referee deemed it enough contact to award Dortmund a penalty.

The incident occurred when Nicolas Fullkrug, by all designs Dortmund’s default penalty taker, held the ball and waited to take it.

Sancho was seen repeatedly pleading to Fullkrug to let him take the penalty before he was ushered away from the scene by his teammate.

1. Sancho fouled. Gets a pen

2. Wants to take it

3. Tells Füllkrug: – Give the ball

4. Füllkrug rejects

5. Füllkrug makes it 2-0 for Dortmund https://t.co/9xowJuh4eW — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) January 20, 2024

Ultimately, Fullkrug scored the penalty and doubled Dortmund’s lead to 2-0.

Donyell Malen then scored his second goal of the game three minutes later to finish it as a contest.

Sancho was subbed off for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in the 66th minute after another impressive performance overall crowned by his winning the penalty.

He had 47 touches of the ball and completed four dribbles, creating one chance and being generally a livewire with the ball at his feet.

However, detractors are undoubtedly going to question the way he went about asking for the ball to take the penalty.

One thing is for sure, though, that is Sancho is loving football again and it bodes well for United as well as they can get a good fee for him in the summer if broken bridges are not mended.

