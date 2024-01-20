LOSC Lille hand Manchester United major lifeline in their transfer pursuit of Leny Yoro



Lille are reportedly open to making a price compromise that would allow Manchester United to possibly win the race to sign highly sought-after defender Leny Yoro.

Yoro is understood to be one of the names on United’s list of defensive reinforcements in the summer.

It seems that United’s priority this month is to facilitate outgoings with a view to trimming down the squad as well as strengthening the club’s financial position.

The summer transfer window is shaping up to be a big one for United, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS poised to take charge of the club’s movements in the market.

Alongside Yoro, other defenders on United’s radar include Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Antonio Silva (Benfica) and Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen).

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person noted that the Red Devils “enquired” about Yoro’s availability.

It’s believed that the English club were met with a discouraging response – that Lille will only consider offers in the region of €80m to €90m this winter! In case a swoop is deferred until the summer, Lille may adjust their price to €50m- €60m.

It was relayed that United made it clear they don’t want to complete a move for Yoro for such prices.

However, according to le10sport, the Ligue 1 giants are willing to compromise a little bit, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also monitoring the player.

Lille don’t seem too enthusiastic about selling Yoro to a domestic rival and if a foreign club comes in as opposed to PSG, they could receive a discount.

In addition to this, “LOSC [Lille] would be inclined to sell their nugget [Yoro] this winter, on the condition that the latter remains on loan with the Mastiffs until the end of the season.”

It’s believed that such an arrangement aligns with United’s strategy, which could see the asking price driven further down.

For Lille this season, Yoro has made 18 appearances across all competitions. He has scored two goals and helped his side keep an impressive 11 clean sheets. It’s easy to see why he’s admired by several elite outfits.

