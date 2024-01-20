Luke Shaw expected to be back for Newport County FA Cup tie



Manchester United’s season has been a mess from top to bottom with a long injury list not helping manager Erik ten Hag.

It was so bad that at one point, the club launched an internal inquiry to figure out the root cause and how to correct it.

But the injury situation is clearing up with Lisandro Martinez coming on in the game against Tottenham Hotspur while Casemiro also made the bench.

The Argentine has since flown to Dubai for warm-weather training and in a bid to regain fitness as quickly as possible and there is more good news on the horizon.

Shaw back

According to ESPN, Luke Shaw, who has been missing for the past few weeks, is also close to reaching full fitness and there is hope that he will make it for the FA Cup game against Newport County later this month.

“United’s injury problems have eased with Lisandro Martínez and Casemiro returning to the squad for the 2-2 with Tottenham.

“Mason Mount and Harry Maguire are still sidelined but Luke Shaw, who has missed the last four games, is expected to be fit to return against Newport,” Rob Dawson wrote in his piece.

The Englishman has enjoyed a fine run of form under the Dutch manager and earned a new deal on the back of some strong showings last season.

Shaw back as LB

His early injury in the season saw Sergio Reguilon brought in on loan but the Spaniard was never fully trusted by Ten Hag due to his defensive frailties with Diogo Dalot preferred on the left.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was also bizarrely selected as the left-back against Spurs but Shaw’s return will please the boss and with Martinez back, the England international is expected to slot in at left-back

His return will allow Marcus Rashford to flourish with the pair having forged a strong partnership in recent years with Shaw’s overlapping runs leading to numerous chances.

The full-back’s crossing is another weapon that the team have missed and one that can help unleash Rasmus Hojlund’s strengths even further.