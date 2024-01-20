Manchester United close to agreement with Granada for loan move of Facundo Pellistri



The quakes of Manchester United’s elimination from two competitions before January are being felt markedly.

The limited number of remaining games plus the financial situation has led to a player exodus that is not often seen, especially in the middle of the season.

Winger Facundo Pellistri is set to add his name to the list of departing players.

HITC Football report that United are close to reaching an agreement with Granada for loaning Pellistri.

It is expected to be a move till the end of the season with no buy option, unlike Hannibal or Alvaro Fernandez’s moves.

The Uruguayan has chosen Granada despite interest from other clubs, like PSV Eindhoven, with his past experience at Alaves maybe swinging the deal in their favour.

For Granada, it will be one United loanee in and another out.

Fernandez’s loan was cut short in January so he could be sold to SL Benfica (Loan with obligation after certain appearance) so Pellistri moving there could soothe the relations with the club.

However, he will not be joining a stable atmosphere at the La Liga club.

Granada are 19th in the league and have won only two out of 20 games.

Furthermore, they’ve scored just 22 goals in 20 games, hardly an ideal environment for an attacker to flourish in.

With Pellistri’s contract expiring in 2025 and no signs emerging of it being renewed, this move could be the final one before he’s sold permanently in the summer.

Another baffling signing by the Woodward regime of a player who was bought with no long-term vision of his development at the club.

