Manchester United could have greenlight for Matthijs de Ligt as Bayern Munich is “a candidate for sale” in summer

Bayern Munich are prepared to let Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt leave in the summer transfer window.

This is according to Sky Sport in Germany.

The source claims to have information that “the Dutchman is a candidate for sale next summer” and that his chapter at the club could soon becoming to an end.

There appears to be interest from both sides for a divorce in this upcoming window.

The reason for De Ligt’s interest in a move gravitates around playing time.

“A move in the summer is conceivable for de Ligt. The 24-year-old has no desire to just be the number three or four central defender at FCB”.

The former Ajax defender has seen his playing time slashed as of late, especially after the signing of Kim-Min Jae from Napoli.

On Bayern’s end, they wouldn’t mind freeing up space as they “are also looking for another defender. Ronald Araujo from FC Barcelona is and remains Munich’s top transfer target for the summer, despite interest from Manchester United”.

It has been reported that a shift in thinking over De Ligt’s future has already reached the Bavarian club’s boardroom and interestingly for United fans, they think they know the club who could be their business partner for the 24 year old.

“The Dutchman is likely to leave the club in the summer if he receives a suitable offer – despite a contract that runs until 2027. There is apparently already someone interested in one of Munich’s top earners”.

“United are watching the right-footer and watching developments closely. If Erik ten Hag, with whom de Ligt worked successfully at Ajax, remains coach at the Red Devils beyond the summer, a move to the island would be conceivable”.

The Red Devils have been linked to the player ever since his breakthrough at Ajax, however, rumours have intensified as of late due to Bayern’s reported willingness to part ways with the Dutch international.

The centre back would certainly bring the ball-playing style Ten Hag wants but could also add much needed physicality to a lightweight defence at times. The Dutch coach would almost certainly love to pair his former star with Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the Old Trafford defence.