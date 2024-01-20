Manchester United midfielder Casemiro wins Globe Soccer Player Career Award

Manchester United’s struggles in the first half of the campaign have largely been down to the consistent injury list Erik ten Hag has had to contend with.

Finding the balance in midfield with so many absentees has left United unable to control matches and the Dutch manager is now under pressure at Old Trafford.

One of the missing men in the middle of the park has been Brazilian star ,Casemiro.

After an excellent debut season, United fans were excited to see the former Real Madrid man in action again this campaign.

However, injury has ruled him out of well over half of United’s fixtures, leaving a major hole in Ten Hag’s engine room.

It’s been a difficult second term for the five time Champions League winner but he is expected to make his return in the upcoming games.

The midfielder had further good news this week – winning the 2023 Globe Soccer Player Career Award.

Casemiro collected the award, which celebrates his illustrious career, in Dubai with his wife Anna Mariana in attendance.

On a night of glitz and glamour in the Middle East, Casemiro was delighted to receive the honour and join the star-studded list of previous recipients.

The award is now in its 13th year since being introduced in 2011 with Alessandro del Piero the inaugural winner.

Former United stars Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic picked up last year’s award alongside Casemiro’s international compatriot Romario.

The 31-year-old will now return to Manchester in a bid to help United finish the season strong after a disappointing campaign to date.

However, his long term future is not so certain with United looking for a revamp of the first team squad under the new INEOS regime.

Casemiro’s age and bumper wages mean he could be one of the high profile stars on the chopping block as United hope to assert a new wage structure and culture at the club.