Manchester United’s new CEO Omar Berrada had key role in signing Erling Haaland



Manchester United have completed arguably their most important signing of the last decade by poaching Omar Berrada from Manchester City.

Berrada joins as CEO and there is huge excitement among the fanbase due to his credentials and work experience.

His job remit is expected to cover both football and commercial side and his former accomplishments show that is a master of both.

Mike Keegan of The Daily Mail reports that Berrada is the architect of the two arguably most important deals in Manchester City’s history under the Abu Dhabi ownership.

Keegan says Berrada had a “key role” in City signing Erling Haaland and he is also the person who drove the success of their academy.

As @David_Ornstein revealed, Man City's Omar Berrada is to become new CEO at Man United. Big, statement move from INEOS. Highly-regarded within football. Was key in Haaland deal and success of City's academy. More @MailSport shortly. — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) January 20, 2024

Considering that Haaland turned out to be the missing piece for City’s treble and their academy is as big a source of transfer revenue as it is for first-team talent, those are massive feats.

Perhaps more encouragingly for United, it shows expertise in two areas United have struggled the most at- Player recruitment and pathway for youngsters to the senior team/selling for profit.

It is unforgivable that City sold James Trafford, who had never played in the Premier League, for more than Dean Henderson, who has national team caps.

Giving ill-advised contracts to create deadwood, scattergun recruitment, and absence of a long-term vision has plagued United for more than a decade now.

What the Glazers didn’t do in a decade, INEOS has done after conducting an audit within two weeks.

Over to you, Omar Berrada. The challenge is arguably bigger than City’s even though City’s group has multiple clubs across continents.

Will he be up for it? His past experience says yes because even though City are a juggernaut now, the club he joined in 2011 was a different team altogether.

