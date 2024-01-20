Newcastle want to sign Manchester United target Amadou Onana in January

Manchester United’s long-term midfield target, Amadou Onana, could be heading to Newcastle in the winter window.

This is according to The Telegraph, who claim Newcastle have now entered the race to bring in the giant Everton midfielder.

The Metro build on this report by claiming that “Onana, who has been linked to Manchester United too, is believed to be unsettled at Goodison Park”.

“It is understood that Everton will hold out for a £50m fee for Onana and Newcastle are willing to pay his £50m price tag but their preference is to take him on loan for now and turn it into a permanent deal at the end of the season”.

However, “the Magpies could be tempted into a full transfer this month, though, if Everton sell for the ‘right price’”.

This would be a major blow for United because as far back as June last year the Mancunian side were linked to Onana when David Ornstein claimed that the enormous Belgian was on their list for summer additions in 2023.

However it has been relayed that the 22 year old midfielder is in high demand with both Barcelona and Arsenal looking to muscle their way into a lead for him in recent weeks.

The Red Devils themselves have even been said to have already made an approach for the former Lille player.

Since arriving to the Premier League in 2022, the young midfielder has taken to the division like a duck to water due to his rare combination of a gigantic frame, bundles of energy and sound technical skills.

The defensive midfielder has played 23 times for the Toffees this year and has scored two goals and provided one assist.

The marauding midfield man is developing an incredibly positive reputation on English shores and further afield and this will surely be the last season that Everton will be able to hold onto such a talent.

Losing a player United clearly rate to rivals Newcastle would not be the transfer start that INEOS would want. If the player is unsettled, it could spark a massive transfer auction.

United will hope that no club is successful in achieving a breakthrough before the summer once Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company can release funds after their deal to buy the club is ratified by the Premier League.