Newspaper offers futuristic version of Old Trafford using artificial intelligence tools

Old Trafford was once one of the elite stadiums of Europe, admired all over the world.

Yet, years of decline by the Glazer family has resulted in a once-prestigious global monument to be left to rot.

The dilapidated Old Trafford has become more known recently for leaky roofs than being the Theatre of Dreams.

When Manchester United lost to Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League quarter final first leg, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague claimed “this is what United are at the moment. The Spanish journalists were saying the stadium looks old, and tired, and the team is the same. It needs a coat of paint, and to rebuild”.

Almost five years on and the situation is anything but better. Such has been the decline of United’s home that it has not even been selected as one of England’s stadiums for the Euro 2028 tournament.

New part-owners, INEOS, are aware of the problem and have pledged to invest an original £245m into improving the infrastructure around the club.

Nonetheless, finance expert Kieran Maguire and the Chief architect of the Old Trafford redevelopment have both claimed that the only way to really solve the problem is a complete re-build on an adjacent site.

The Daily Star have offered their own take on what a futuristic Theatre of Dreams could look like should it be redeveloped rather than rebuilt.

The paper claims, “thanks to AI, Daily Star Sport can show you what Manchester United’s legendary home could look like in decades to come. The images show a hugely revamped Old Trafford with one snap displaying the north and south stands with new curved roofs”.

Moreover, “according to AI, a major touch-up on the stadium could have devastatingly brilliant aesthetics”.

The first images offered by the paper show a devastatingly tall structure in a rectangular form, impressive in its uniformity.

Another image which claims, “the opposition will surely have goosebumps playing in the stadium” depicts a futuristic Old Trafford with a colossal spaceship-like section for fans to effectively elevate over the field of play.

Whatever happens to the famous old 124 year old stadium, it will certainly be followed with interest as it will be a clear indication of how prepared INEOS really are to take United back to the top of world football.

The lack of development certainly showed how little the Glazers cared.