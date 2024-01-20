Official: Manchester United announce Omar Berrada as new Chief Executive Officer

Manchester United have officially announced that Omar Berrada is the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club.

In an official press release the club stated, “Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the “Company” and the “Group”) – one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world – is pleased to announce the appointment of Omar Berrada as its new Chief Executive Officer”.

It was relayed earlier this evening by The Peoples Person when news broke that Berrada would become the new CEO of the club after leaving bitter rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils’ statement reads, “the club is determined to put football and performance on the pitch back at the heart of everything we do. Omar’s appointment represents the first step on this journey”.

“As one of the most experienced football executives at the top of European football, Omar brings a wealth of football and commercial expertise, with a proven record of successful leadership and a passion to help lead change across the Club”.

The Spaniard has a wealth of experience at the elite of club football having held senior roles at City and Barcelona.

The appointment is in stark contrast to that of Ed Woodward or John Murtough who had little to no experience at the top of professional football before taking on the United role.

The official statement goes on to read, “it is our stated ambition to re-establish Manchester United as a title-winning club. We are pleased that Omar will be joining us to help achieve that goal, so that, once again, United fans can see, in the words of Sir Matt Busby, the red flag flying high at the summit of English, European and world football”.

The Spanish executive’s credentials can be seen in the key role he played in bringing superstar Erling Haaland to City despite heavy interest from Real Madrid.

Furthermore, Berrada is clearly well aware of the problems that have haunted the corridors of power at Old Trafford as he tweeted a report by the Guardian over a decade ago that outlined the issues at the side in the post-Ferguson era.

The statement finished by claiming, “Omar’s start date will be confirmed in due course; in the meantime, Patrick Stewart will continue as interim CEO”.

This will be seen as quite a coup for INEOS and hopefully a sign of things to come.