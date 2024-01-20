Ryan Giggs always knew Michael Carrick would be a good manager



Ryan Giggs always believed Michael Carrick had the correct “temperament” to be a football manager.

The former flying winger was interviewed at the Ulster Hall in Belfast last night by Jonny Hero, a radio DJ and musician.

The crowd, comprised primarily of ardent Manchester United fans, were said to be “hanging on every word” that Giggs offered them.

The Welshman covered a vast range of topics over a two-hour period, ranging from his pride at managing his boyhood club right through to his current appraisal of United’s wingers (Antony may not wish to search for these comments too hard).

At one stage, the crowd were encouraged to suggest names for Giggs to comment on. When the names of Kieran McKenna and Michael Carrick were thrown out, the 50-year-old was positive in his assessments.

Giggs was described as “complimentary” about McKenna, who has presided over an impressive Ipswich Town side for over two years now.

In that time McKenna helped his side to promotion from League One into the Championship in second place, playing an exciting and proactive brand of football. He even looks set to repeat the trick this season with remarkable back-to-back promotions.

Ipswich are currently 2nd in the league, three points clear off third place Southampton.

Similarly, Carrick has overseen a dramatic transformation at Middlesbrough since taking over in October 2022. The northern club were 21st in the league at the time yet finished 4th under the former United midfielder’s guidance. A gutting loss to Coventry on away goals denied Middlesbrough a re-entry to the Premier League.

This season they are currently one point off the playoff places but, remarkably, are in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Even more remarkably, however, is that Middlesbrough beat Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg, with an historic second leg set to take place next week.

It speaks to Carrick’s intelligence and mentality that he has taken to a managerial role so quickly. Yet it was not a surprise to Giggs.

The Welshman revealed how he always “knew [Carrick] had that temperament” required to be a successful coach. He “knows football, loves the game,” Giggs concluded.

There appears to be something about deep-lying midfielders which lends itself towards management. Pep Guardiola has been joined in recent years by Unai Emery, Mikel Arteta and Xabi Alonso with successful initial forays into the coaching world.

Given Carrick always tilted more towards the Spanish style as a player, it’s no surprise to see him follow in the Spaniards’ footsteps as a coach.

Though the former midfielder’s managerial success, alongside McKenna’s, would make you wonder what on Earth was going on at Old Trafford during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign given he had both coaches at his disposal.

