Ryan Giggs pays tribute to late Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton

It has been a season of more lows than highs for Manchester United so far, with Erik ten Hag’s men struggling for form on the pitch.

However, back in October, United suffered the biggest low of all, losing the legendary Sir Bobby Charlton.

Sir Bobby passed away at the age of 86, leaving Manchester United – and the rest of the football world – in mourning.

Since then, tributes from far and wide have poured in for the World Cup and European Cup winner with the latest coming from all-time United appearance maker, Ryan Giggs.

As reported by The Telegraph, Giggs, who broke Sir Bobby’s appearance record for the club, spoke warmly of the great man at ‘an evening with Ryan Giggs’, at Ulster Hall last Sunday.

It was Giggs’ first public appearance after being cleared of charges of assault six months ago and Sir Bobby was a topic of conversation.

The Welshman recalled training with Sir Bobby on United’s return to Europe in the mid 90’s which eventually culminated in winning the trophy in 1999.

“In European matches he used to join in training. He was brilliant and had that dip in his shoulder.

“He was shooting from 30 yards. He must have been mid-50s,” said Giggs.

Sir Bobby was as talented on the pitch as he was off it, touching so many people throughout his life, in and outside of the game.

How current United boss Erik ten Hag could use someone of Charlton’s talents in the middle of the park right now with the team well below par in terms of the quality and character Sir Bobby had in abundance.

United return to action next weekend with a trip to Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round.