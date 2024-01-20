Sir Dave Brailsford quits as Team Principal of INEOS Grenadiers cycling team



Are the new owners committed to Manchester United completely among their vast portfolio of sports investments?

The answer to that has come in emphatic terms with the latest announcement from INEOS.

The Telegraph reports that Sir Dave Brailsford has quit his post as the Team Principal of INEOS Grenadiers cycling team with immediate effect.

Brailsford co-founded the team in 2009 and was the architect of the most glorious era in British cycling history.

His revolutionary methods to drive high performance and success among top-level athletes made him a wanted man in sporting circles.

However, he has remained committed to INEOS throughout and his departure from the cycling team is a momentous occasion.

It comes on the heels of him starting work at United, having been at the club to conduct a thorough audit of the operations.

He has also attended multiple games at Old Trafford and away as he has been the most visible presence at the club in the early stages of Ratcliffe’s tenure.

Brailsford has also reportedly made a huge impression on the staff at the club with his clear communication and drive for success.

Those messages will undoubtedly be reinforced by this decision as he will now have more time to dive fully into the United project.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a boyhood fan of the club so it was always expected that this project would be given special importance among all of INEOS Sport’s investments.

However, the speed at which things are happening shows how committed the INEOS team is to bringing success to Old Trafford.

