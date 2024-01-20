What incoming Man United CEO Omar Berrada said about the club’s troubles a decade ago



Incoming Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada pointed out the troubles that plagued the club – and currently continue to hinder the Red Devils – almost a decade ago.

Berrada’s imminent appointment

A bombshell report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that United are set to complete a major coup by poaching Berrada from Manchester City and naming him as Richard Arnold’s successor.

It’s understood that Berrada has been one of the key figures behind the great success enjoyed by Man City in recent years.

In a major surprise, INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have managed to lure him from the Etihad Stadium to Old Trafford. It’s believed that Berrada was approached by multiple clubs and he rejected them. When contacted by United, he said yes.

Berrada’s view of United’s troubles

Back in 2014, The Guardian’s Barney Ronay penned an article titled, “Manchester United: how did they get into this mess?”

Ronay undertook a deep-dive into how United found themselves in such a precarious and pitiful position, just months after the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired and David Moyes was appointed in his place.

Berrada took to his X account (formerly Twitter) and shared the Guardian’s critical assessment of the Red Devils. Berrada, who seemed to agree with the points laid out by Ronay, captioned his retweet with the title of the article – “Manchester United: how did they get into this mess?”

Manchester United: how did they get into this mess? http://t.co/O4kLdaDcX0 — Omar Berrada (@OmarBerrada) April 9, 2014

Most of the points outlined by The Guardian have been mentioned by fans over the years, who have always been steadfast in their resolve to see the parasitic Glazers part ways with United.

Ronay delved into the enormous attention United attracted and continues to attract to this day, by virtue of being England’s biggest and most celebrated football institution.

One reason the journalist gave out for United’s predicament is the club’s decision to snub Jose Mourinho, in favour of allowing Fergie to pick his successor.

Ronay argued that Moyes simply didn’t have the charisma and the personality required to be at the helm of a club of the size and stature of United – at least in comparison to Mourinho – who was gettable at the time, fresh off his spell in Spain with Real Madrid.

Ronay wrote, “Taking over after 27 years from arguably the most successful British manager of all time always looked like a near-impossible job. José Mourinho was the obvious choice, one of the top coaches in world football and a man who projects the kind of cartoonishly maniacal self-possession required to cast off the weight of an overbearing predecessor. On his way out at Real Madrid, Mourinho was gettable too.”

“And yet United looked elsewhere, amid some slightly puzzling talk about Mourinho being simply not a United type, a controversialist, a trash-talker, a personage of insufficient fibre.”

“Instead, Ferguson hand-picked his successor, plucking from the throng a well-organised, honourable man who had never managed at an elite-level club, never won a trophy, and who even now seems frazzled and jumpy just standing on the touchline at Old Trafford, arms flailing, whirling around as though feeling at his back some silent, trailing spectre.”

It was argued that Ferguson commanded an incredible -almost theatrical – level of respect and authority that Moyes simply failed to replicate. Mourinho, who was regarded as one of the most combative managers during the time, could have arguably filled the void left by Fergie.

Another point raised by Ronay, and which was seemingly given a stamp of approval by Berrada, was that United were consumed by commercial greed and the insatiable avarice of the Glazers.

He pointed out that while United were still an attractive brand that had no trouble pulling in sponsors, the truth of the matter was that the Glazers were milking the club completely dry.

“Except, there is of course a separate game going on here. In reality, the Glazers are sweating their heavily leveraged asset as hard as they possibly can, haemorrhaging interest payments and drawing down huge cash dividends from a club bought almost entirely in loans secured against itself.”

“It is a brilliantly worked, gravity-defying exercise in corporate plate-spinning, at the end of which we have a club still somehow staggering on down the main street of elite European football with its hands clasped to its chest, banknotes fluttering out from under its waistcoat, a piece of cloth with the word “bang!” dangling from its six-gun.”

As per The Guardian, the club started ailing and declining long before Fergie left, as evidenced by the manner in which both the team and the stadium were neglected.

Ronay wrote, “The team has naturally suffered. While other clubs spend the improbable millions of their carbon-magnate owners, at United key players have been allowed to age in situ, with spending significantly scaled back before the isolated panic buys of the past six months. For a club of stars, United lack stars. Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie are grizzled A-listers, but Rooney has been at the club for a decade and Van Persie is 30.”

“Even Old Trafford itself has begun to look a little jaded, its surfaces worn, facilities unrevamped since the 90s.”

The Guardian divulged just how United had become the object of desire for “vampiric” capitalists only keen to make money rather than ensure sporting success that made the club a jewel of the sport.

Conclusion

Now that Berrada is in a position of power to influence things and make a difference, United fans will undoubtedly be hopeful that he can help fix some of the problems that remain unaddressed to this day.

There is certainly renewed optimism that a wave of sweeping changes is on the horizon. It’s unfortunate and embarrassing that it has even taken this long.

It’s encouraging that the incoming CEO seems to share the sentiment of most supporters who have been crying out for an overhaul of the entire club.

